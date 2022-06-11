ajc logo
Man shot after shooting Georgia deputy following chase

Georgia News
45 minutes ago
Officials say that police officers shot and critically wounded a man in suburban Atlanta after he shot a sheriff’s deputy following a chase

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Officials say that police officers shot and critically wounded a man in suburban Atlanta after he shot a sheriff's deputy following a chase.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells local news outlets that 34-year-old Henry Parker Whitley was shot at least once Friday and critically injured. He was hospitalized in Lawrenceville.

Whitley is accused of shooting a Gwinnett County sheriff's deputy following a chase that began with a call to police about a stolen SUV at a Lawrenceville shopping center. County police officers and deputies say they detained a woman but that Whitley drove away, leading multiple officers on a chase that ended at an apartment complex in Duluth.

Officers say Whitley tried to drive the SUV between buildings but crashed down a slope.

GBI says Whitley shot and wounded a deputy who approached. The deputy is expected to recover.

Other deputies and officers fired at Whitley. It's unclear how many times he was hit. Neighbors say officers responded with dozens of shots.

WSB-TV reports Whitley barricaded himself in the car and that police used stun grenades to try to get him out.

GBI is investigating.

