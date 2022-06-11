Man shot after shooting Georgia deputy following chase

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells local news outlets that 34-year-old Henry Parker Whitley was shot at least once Friday and critically injured. He was hospitalized in Lawrenceville.

Whitley is accused of shooting a Gwinnett County sheriff's deputy following a chase that began with a call to police about a stolen SUV at a Lawrenceville shopping center. County police officers and deputies say they detained a woman but that Whitley drove away, leading multiple officers on a chase that ended at an apartment complex in Duluth.