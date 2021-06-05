Man shares story of brother killed in the Vietnam War at 18

“I don’t think he regretted a moment of going into the service,” Harry said, “and I was just thinking if he had to do it all over, I think he would go in again.”

GROWING UP WITH CALVIN

Calvin was born Nov. 1, 1948 as the third of six boys to George E. Taylor and Elnora Bacon Taylor. Harry was one year older than Calvin, and they grew up on land that was passed down for generations in what used to be called the Stinsonville Neighborhood off of Forest Hill Road.

“It was six boys, and you have to know when you got six boys, there’s always something going on,” Harry said with a laugh.

Although they would never get into arguments in front of their mother, Harry said as soon as she would go to the store, they would fight among themselves as siblings do.

He remembers waiting with his brothers at Christmas time for their mother to finish making the cakes and pies so they could lick the pans clean.

“Calvin, I think, was kind of tougher than the rest of us,” Harry said.

Calvin loved to fish and hunt, and they all enjoyed nature and swimming in the creek near their house. Calvin also played catcher on the Macon Cubs baseball team, Harry said.

Barbara Tolliver Rodgers, Calvin’s cousin who was older than them, said she remembers “George’s boys” running around the community.

“But there was something about Calvin that wanted more adventure, and he sought a way to get it,” she said.

OFF TO WAR

Although Harry said he doesn’t remember any conversations Calvin had with their parents about joining the military, he said they had several family members who served, including their father who served during World War II.

“Calvin wanted to experience life outside of the family, I would say, and he began to run around with a few guys that were older than he was, and I think at some point some of those guys decided let’s go into the military,” Harry said.

George gave Calvin permission to join because Harry said he felt that the Army could give Calvin the discipline he needed.

Calvin attended basic combat training at Fort Benning and went Airborne school, Harry said.

“That’s why I said Calvin had more nerves than probably I had or any other sibling because to jump out of a plane traveling 5000 feet up in the air, you have to have nerves, but he enjoyed it,” Harry said.

When Calvin was killed in action, Harry said he was working at Robins Air Force Base, and on his way home, he was met by two men in uniform. They gathered the family together to tell them the news.

“My mom was tore up, quite naturally... seeing a soldier go off and had no idea what he was getting into, so I know she was tore up,” Harry said. “Losing a brother from the war was real devastating.”

They had a full military funeral at a church on Northside Drive, and Harry said it was packed with people who came to support the family.

Rodgers said Calvin’s funeral was the first military funeral she remembers in their community.

“The whole community was in mourning for a long time, and we still think about it,” she said.

Harry would go on to serve in the National Guard for more than six years. He chose the Guard because his family didn’t want another son in a war zone, he said. Calvin received a purple heart posthumously.

Losing Calvin feels more devastating to Harry now because of how he’s seen people treat service members, especially Vietnam veterans, he said.

“They say it was 24 hours across the Pacific to Vietnam and many never came back. A lot of those guys that did come back, they were never the same, never the same,” Harry said. “So that’s what bothers me the most. Now, when I look at what’s happening in society, about the price that so many men pay for America, both Black and white,... and yet, it looks like they’re never appreciated.”

REMEMBERING HIM

As Harry remembered his brother and the other men and women who have lost their lives in service to their country, he imagined what they would have done if they made it home.

“Perhaps he would have been deep sea fishing. He would’ve loved that,” Harry said. “They did it for the love of their country. Calvin was one who wore his uniform proud. I can see him now, I looked at his pictures a few days ago, and he had that proud look on it. He was just proud to be a soldier.”

Calvin had a park in Macon dedicated to him on May 22, 2012, at his old home at 3318 Brooklyn Avenue by the Stinsonville Overlook Neighborhood Association and the City of Macon. It is named “PFC Calvin Leroy Taylor Memorial Park” and has a plaque, a flag and a bench.

“I would like folks to remember that Calvin was a young soldier who went in and volunteered to go in, but he never made it back to enjoy all that we enjoy today,” Harry said. “He wasn’t drafted in. He volunteered. He took the oath, and he took it proud, and I think he served his country well.”

Harry spends his Memorial Days thanking God for his life and thanking the men and women who serve.

“I think again of all those guys… who just didn’t get a chance to enjoy that freedom that we have in America today and how we take that for granted now,” Harry said.