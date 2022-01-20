Man sentenced for stealing veteran, Social Security benefits

Jamare Mason, 27, was sentenced Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in November to conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud. He was also ordered to pay more than $1.3 million in restitution.

From 2012 to 2017, Mason and others attempted to redirect over $1.8 million in benefits from more than 100 disabled veterans and Social Security beneficiaries, officials said. They added that the scheme resulted in the actual loss of nearly $1 million, though the federal government reimbursed the victims for the full amounts of their stolen benefits.