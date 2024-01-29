Man says he was on meth when he burned couch, sparking Georgia wildfire

Other than attributing the episode to Authement’s drug use, it never became clear to investigators why he torched the couch or what led him to the cabin.

The district attorney for the eight-county Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit, T. Wright Barksdale III, said Authement did not know the cabin’s owner.

“It absolutely makes no sense,” Barksdale said after Thursday’s hearing.

The DA added that Authement had been in the refuge “just floating around high and set the couch on fire.”

In the wake of the blaze, Authement was tracked down by investigators using trail-camera footage and other means, Barksdale said. “When you set fire to 600 acres, you kind of let the world know.”

The refuge is home to mature loblolly pines and the red-cockaded woodpecker. Barksdale said that, while the fire was “not catastrophic” to the woodlands or wildlife, it was the largest swath of land burned in an arson incident in the region in his memory.