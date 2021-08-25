Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

He said of his nephew, who worked in construction, “He was the kindest kid. He loved his family. He loved being a dad."

David ran from the restaurant and was captured as he ran down an alley. Cellphone video obtained by the Herald shows David lying spread-eagle on his back and smiling as three officers approach with their guns pointed towards him yelling commands, warning him that if he touches his gun he will be shot.

David then rolled onto his side into a fetal position, before again rolling onto his back as officers approached. David screamed “I give, I give, I give” as officers flip him onto his stomach and handcuff him. The video shows a black handgun lying about 10 feet (three meters) away.

David is charged with murder and was being held without bond Wednesday at the Miami-Dade County Jail. Jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney.