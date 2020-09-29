Man pleads guilty to trying to smuggle guns to Haiti

Jacques Mathieu, 51, pleaded guilty to attempting to export the 12 guns and roughly 36,000 rounds of ammunition, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta. He's set to be sentenced Jan. 8.

Mathieu, who lives in Tucker, tried to ship a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara to Haiti from the port in Palm Beach, Florida, in September 2019, prosecutors said. Shipping documents said the car contained 12 boxes of used clothing, but federal agents searched the car and found the guns and ammunition hidden in the boxes.