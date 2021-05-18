Man pleads guilty to seeking fraudulent PPP loans

David Staveley, 54, of Andover, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to commit bank fraud and failure to appear in court, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island.

Staveley and another man, David Butziger, 53, of Warwick, filed four fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications with a Rhode Island bank, falsely claiming they owned businesses with large monthly payrolls when, in fact, they did not own the businesses, prosecutors said.