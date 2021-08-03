Man pleads guilty to laundering $6.2M in 'romance scheme'

A Virginia woman told FBI agents that she lost roughly $177,000 after meeting somebody through Facebook whom she believed to be an underwater welder from Canada. The Facebook user asked her for money to buy equipment after they engaged in romantic conversations, the agent said.

The agent’s affidavit also describes how the plot's co-conspirators defrauded a Hawaii woman, a Georgia woman and a man from Washington state.

Lesley Annor and others laundered money through approximately 34 bank accounts at 11 financial institutions, with victims paying more than $400,000 into personal bank accounts controlled by Annor, according to prosecutors. They said the brothers sent money to other co-conspirators, often in Ghana, and kept at least 10% of victim payments for themselves.

David Annor laundered money through a shell company called Ravid Enterprise LLC that purportedly sold cars, the FBI said.