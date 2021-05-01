Man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend, infant son

Brandon David Conner, 42, faced charges including murder, aggravated battery, arson and using a knife to commit a felony in the August 2014 deaths of 32-year-old Rosella “Mandy” Mitchell and 6-month-old Dylan Ethan Conner. He's accused of killing both of them before setting fire to the house.

Judge William Rumer on Friday accepted the guilty plea Conner had negotiated with prosecutors and sentenced him to serve life without parole plus five years, the Ledger-Enquirer reported.