Man pleads guilty after slapping reporter's rear on live TV

Before his arrest last year, Callaway gave an on-camera apology and said he never intended to slap the reporter's rear. He said he was raising his arm trying to pat her on the back or the shoulder and did not realize until seeing the video that he had touched her buttocks.

"All I really hope is that, going forward in the future, he will do better," Bozarjian told WSAV-TV after court Tuesday.

“While I understand that this has probably disrupted his life more than he ever imagined," she said, "nobody has a right to touch anybody or slap anybody for their own amusement.”