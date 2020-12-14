Man pleads guilty after lying about having COVID-19

Santwon Antonio Davis, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud for defrauding his employer by sending a fake medical excuse letter in May, the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Monday. Because Davis said he’d tested positive, his employer had to shut down its plant for sanitizing and put several other employees on paid leave while they quarantined, causing the company a loss of more than $100,000, prosecutors said.

Davis also pleaded guilty to bank fraud for submitting false information to a mortgage company while he was out on bond for the wire fraud charge.