ajc logo
X

Man kills tire shop worker moving car, thinking he was thief

Georgia News
12 minutes ago
Police say a man has been charged with murder after shooting a tire shop employee in Georgia moving his car because he thought the worker was a thief

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A man was charged with murder Saturday after shooting a tire shop employee in Georgia moving his car because he thought the worker was a thief, police said.

The man brought his car in for service at the Tires Plus in Decatur on Saturday afternoon when he saw his car being driven through the parking lot, the DeKalb County Police Department told media outlets.

Thinking his car was being stolen, Quadarius McDowell fired several shots, killing the 24-year-old employee behind the wheel who was moving the vehicle to another place, police said.

McDowell ran from the shop, but was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

McDowell, 30, was charged with murder. Jail records did not indicate if he had a lawyer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia finally stops Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car
18h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Testimony: Trump Jr. threatened to ‘tank’ Senate runoffs unless Ga. GOP backed his father
22h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Newly elected Georgia House member facing drug charges withdraws from office
8h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Newly elected Georgia House member facing drug charges withdraws from office
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia vs. TCU will rearrange first week of state Legislature
8h ago
The Latest
Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing
10h ago
Stroud, Ohio State come up just short, lose Peach Bowl 42-41
10h ago
GA Lottery
11h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
6h ago
Revisit: Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
18h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top