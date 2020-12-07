Man killed in Georgia was wanted in Alabama police chase

The police chief in Oxford, Alabama, said Monday that officers had identified Matthew William Loyd, 46, as the person suspected of shooting at officers during the chase through multiple counties on Nov. 29, AL.com reported. Chief Bill Partridge said officers were working to obtain warrants against Loyd when he was found dead.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Senior Officer Tasheena Brown said officers responded to a report of a person shot early Friday and found Loyd dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Brown said police had not made any arrests for Loyd’s death as of Monday, and the case remained under investigation.