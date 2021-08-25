ajc logo
Man killed by train while trying to rescue dog from tracks

A South Carolina man was killed as he tried to rescue his dog, who was refusing to move from railroad tracks

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man was killed as he tried to save his dog, who had sat down on railroad tracks as a freight train approached. Both were struck by the train and killed instantly, authorities said.

The crash happened Tuesday in Gaffney, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He identified the man as Andy Junior Coyle, 43.

Train video shows the dog sitting in the middle of the track and Coyle trying to move the dog when both were struck, the coroner said.

The Norfolk-Southern train had three engines and 34 cars and was going from Atlanta to Rutherford, Pennsylvania, The State newspaper reported.

