Man jailed on charges that he held woman captive for months

Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Waynesboro police and charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment. He was denied bail and it's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Investigators say Aguirre took the woman from her home in Charleston, South Carolina, more than four months ago and held her in a motel room in Waynesboro, southeast of Augusta.