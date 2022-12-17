ajc logo
Man jailed on charges that he held woman captive for months

57 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man remains jailed in Georgia after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina and held her captive for months in a motel while he raped her, beat her and forced her to perform work.

Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Waynesboro police and charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment. He was denied bail and it's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Investigators say Aguirre took the woman from her home in Charleston, South Carolina, more than four months ago and held her in a motel room in Waynesboro, southeast of Augusta.

The woman escaped, investigators tell local news outlets, by faking pregnancy so she could go to a hospital. Hospital employees in Waynesboro said that Aguirre and the woman arrived at the hospital after she was reported as unconscious and pregnant. The woman told hospital employees she wasn't pregnant but needed help in escaping Aguirre.

A police report obtained by WRDW-TV shows the woman told officers she was forced to work, have sex with Aguirre, eat and drink when told to and "basically be a puppet to his demands."

The woman told police Aguirre threatened that her children and mother would be killed if she didn't follow his orders.

She told police she faked pregnancy in an effort to stop Aguirre from beating and strangling her.

