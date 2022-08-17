Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5

Stegall was arrested and charged with boating under the influence at the time of the wreck.

Authorities say Stegall was under the influence of alcohol and operating the boat recklessly by steering it down the wrong side of the river. Boaters are supposed to pass each other on the right.

A local businessman was killed on the Wilmington River on May 5 when a boat he was aboard struck an unlit channel marker and he was hit on the head by an unknown object, authorities said.