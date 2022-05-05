Man indicted for forging deeds to steal N. Carolina property

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Isaiah Robert Louise Baskins Jr., of Macon, Georgia, was indicted by a Forsyth County, North Carolina, grand jury for common law forgery, identity theft, and separate counts of accessing government computers to defraud and preparation to commit housebreaking.

The indictments handed down Monday allege that between December 2018 and September 2019, Baskins used the names and addresses of six people and the social security card of another person to forge deeds that he presented to the register of deeds to transfer their real property to him.