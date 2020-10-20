Man gets prison for sabotage that caused PPE delivery delay

Christopher Dobbins, 41, received his last paycheck from Stradis Healthcare on March 26, and three days later used a fake user account he had created while working there to access the company’s computer systems, prosecutors in Atlanta said. He then created a second fake user account and used that to edit 115,581 records and delete 2,371 records before deactivating both fake accounts and logging out, prosecutors said.

That caused delays of 24 to 72 hours in shipments of personal protective equipment that the company would normally be able to deliver on the same day, according to court filings. The company packages and distributes protective equipment including masks, gloves and gowns.