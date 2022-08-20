Man gets life, plus 375 years, for killing Georgia officer

Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green and other officers were responding to reports of shots fired inside a house and domestic disturbance early March 4, 2015, when they were fired upon with an AK-47 by Menghesha.

Green was shot in the back of the head as he ran for cover and died at Grady Hospital, authorities said.