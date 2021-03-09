Man gets federal charges for selling fake autographed gear

Douglas Edward Duren agreed this month to plead guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to federal prosecutors in the Northern District of Alabama. Authorities alleged he sold items with forged signatures, including sports collectibles and movie posters, over a nine-year period on three fake websites.

Duren was also accused of impersonating advertising agency employees, promising to pay several television stations in Birmingham and Madison County up to $75,000 to advertise the websites, AL.com reported.