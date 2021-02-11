Man gets 60 years in prison for slaying on Georgia Army post

Davis had known Boykin since they were children, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia. Davis later confessed to shooting her and then stealing her car, which investigators found had been abandoned and set on fire in South Carolina.

The case was prosecuted in federal court because Boykin was slain on a U.S. military installation. Davis, who had previously served time in federal prison for armed robbery, pleaded guilty to charges of premeditated murder and illegal possession of a firearm.