Man gets 15 years for selling heroin that killed student

DeAngelo Copeland, 37, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 15 years and eight months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty in September to a charge of distributing heroin.

Atlanta police responded after someone called 911 on April 10, 2018, seeking medical attention for the 22-year-old student. The student ended up dying from an overdose that night. An investigation showed that the student had ordered heroin from Copeland by text message that afternoon, prosecutors said in a news release.