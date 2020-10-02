Man fighting convictions in Olympic, clinic bombings

Eric Robert Rudolph contends a Supreme Court decision released after he pleaded guilty in 2005 means he should be able to change his plea in the bombing of New Woman All Women Health Care because part of the offense is no longer considered a federal crime.

Rudolph filed a handwritten challenge in June, and a public defender submitted further arguments in the case this week, WBMA-TV reported. He is seeking a new sentencing hearing or an opportunity to change his guilty plea.