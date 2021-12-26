Man dies after kayak flips in Atlanta lake

ATLANTA (AP) — The body of a kayker who drowned in a lake in southwest Atlanta was pulled Sunday from the waterway, authorities said.
Few details on the incident have been provided, but Atlanta Fire Department spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson confirmed to multiple news outlets that the 34-year-old man’s body was recovered from the lake. The man’s name has not yet been released.
The man was kayaking in the lake directly behind his home when the kayak overturned, Richardson said. Someone called 911 about a possible drowning and a rescue effort began about 10 a.m., she said.
After a search, crews were able to locate the kayak and the man’s body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fire Rescue officials said the investigation into what led to the man’s drowning is ongoing.