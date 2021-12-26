Man dies after kayak flips in Atlanta lake

Few details on the incident have been provided, but Atlanta Fire Department spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson confirmed to multiple news outlets that the 34-year-old man’s body was recovered from the lake. The man’s name has not yet been released.

The man was kayaking in the lake directly behind his home when the kayak overturned, Richardson said. Someone called 911 about a possible drowning and a rescue effort began about 10 a.m., she said.