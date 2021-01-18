X

Man dies after boat overturns on Alabama lake

Authorities say a man is dead after a boat capsized on an Alabama lake

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after a boat capsized on an Alabama lake.

The fatal accident happened Saturday on Pickwick Lake in Colbert County, al.com reported.

Three people were tossed into the water when the flat-bottomed boat overturned, said Lt. Chad Pate of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division. He said 68-year-old Dennis Glenn of Florence was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man and his 6-year-old son from Marietta, Georgia, taken to a hospital for treatment, Pate said.

Pickwick Lake sits on the Tennessee River near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Troopers are investigating what caused the boat the overturn.

