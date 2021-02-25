Man denied bond in concealed death of Georgia teen

Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem, 25, was charged with concealing the death of another and contributing to the delinquency of minors in the death of 16-year-old Carly Brooke Jackson, news outlets reported. He was denied bond Wednesday and will remain in Fulton County Jail until his trial.

New details from a police affidavit said Jackson and a friend were at Saleem's home in Johns Creek “doing drugs and having sex” on Feb. 13. The friend told authorities the pair consumed oxycodone, marijuana and “Lean,” a drink that combines codeine, promethazine and cold medications, court records said.