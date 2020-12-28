Man dead, officer wounded in shooting outside a state prison

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in news release that the shooting happened Sunday on the perimeter of Washington State Prison near Davisboro, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

The state agency said K-9 officers with the Georgia Department of Corrections were responding to a suspected contraband drop. The officers got into a shooting with 26-year-old Marquavious Rashod Parks of Athens, the GBI said in a news release. Parks was found dead in a nearby pond.