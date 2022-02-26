Man convicted, sentenced in 2019 slaying of federal trainee

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 killing of a federal law enforcement trainee in coastal Georgia.
A jury in Glynn County Superior Court convicted Calvin Robert Jenkins of murder in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Wolf Valmond. The Brunswick News reports Jenkins was sentenced by the trial judge after the verdict was returned Tuesday.
Valmond was a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol employee undergoing training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in coastal Brunswick when he was killed in December 2019.
Prosecutors said both Jenkins and Valmond had been at a bar on neighboring St. Simons Island when an argument broke out about a woman’s missing cellphone. Authorities said that when the men left the bar, Jenkins retrieved a handgun from his car and shot Valmond twice in the chest.
Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley sentenced Jenkins to life in prison with no possibility of parole.