Man charged with threatening Nevada election workers' lives

Juncaj also allegedly said he hoped the worker’s “children get molested,” and said the woman and others in her office “are all going to die.”

The calls stopped after a Nevada State Police officer called back to Juncaj’s number. Juncaj allegedly complained that he was being harassed and disconnected the call, according to the indictment.

“At no time ... did Juncaj disclose his identity,” the document said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kenneth Polite told reporters Friday the Nevada case is the second brought by an Election Threats Task Force the Justice Department created last summer.

Polite said the task force has reviewed more than 850 reports of threats to election officials and has dozens of open criminal investigations.

A Justice Department statement about Juncaj’s case said the task force goal is “to ensure that all election workers — whether elected, appointed or volunteer — are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation.”

In Texas, Chad Stark, 54, made an initial appearance Jan. 21 in federal court on a charge of communicating interstate threats.

Stark is accused of posting messages on Craigslist urging Georgia residents to “militia up” following the 2020 election and calling for shooting several unnamed officials and local and federal judges in that state.

Prosecutors in Nevada said Juncaj was arrested by FBI agents Wednesday, and that he also uses the names Gjurgi Juncaj and George Juncaj.

A magistrate judge freed him to home detention pending trial, scheduled March 28.

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.