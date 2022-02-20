Man charged with strangling friend who disappeared in 2015

A Georgia man jailed on a charge accusing him of choking his wife has been indicted on a murder charge accusing him of strangling a friend who disappeared seven years ago, a television station reports.
Jeffrey Moulder is accused of killing Samuel Waters, who has been missing since leaving with Moulder to buy beer in 2015, WSB-TV reported.
Gwinnett County Deputy District Attorney Brandon Delfunt said the killing occurred in a dispute over a former girlfriend. A half dozen witnesses told investigators that Moulder admitted strangling Waters and taking his body to a house on Lake Lanier, he told the station.
Moulder's wife, who accused Moulder earlier this month of nearly killing her, told the station she's relieved.
“I know I am safe and I know I can keep my daughter safe,” she said.
Waters’ sister Consuella Acosta said, “We have known all of this time it was him that did this.”
Waters' body was never found.
“Going through all of this, still not having his body to have a funeral or memorial, we haven’t had any closure at all,” Acosta said.
Delfunt said no date has been set for Moulder's arraignment.