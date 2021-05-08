Man charged with murder in death of 2 teens in Georgia

Kight and Garrett were buried together April 30. Family members have expressed bewilderment about why the two were killed.

Kight's mother told WMAZ-TV that Brinson has been a friend of the family for about 10 years and often visited their home.

“We had heard rumors and his name had come up in rumors, but when I actually got confirmation that it was him, it was a shock," Tosha Newsome said. "I couldn’t believe someone so close to the family could be the cause of us not having her anymore.”

“We just want to know why,” Newsome said. “We want to know what was so important that it took not only my child’s life, but also CJ’s.”

GBI said it continues to investigate.