Man charged with murder, hiding body found under mattress

Bibb County sheriff's deputies arrested Margaton Dudley, 45, on Friday and he remained jailed without bail following a court appearance Monday, The Macon Telegraph reported.

It's unclear what led investigators to suspect Dudley in the death of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, who was found shot multiple times after a passerby saw an arm of Norwood's body sticking out from under a mattress in an illegal dump on May 7.