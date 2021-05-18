ajc logo
Man charged with murder, hiding body found under mattress

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia man has been charged with murder and concealing a death after a body was found under a mattress this month.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies arrested Margaton Dudley, 45, on Friday and he remained jailed without bail following a court appearance Monday, The Macon Telegraph reported.

It's unclear what led investigators to suspect Dudley in the death of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, who was found shot multiple times after a passerby saw an arm of Norwood's body sticking out from under a mattress in an illegal dump on May 7.

Magistrate judge Valencia Davis-Jones said there could also be another suspect in Norwood's death.

“I will give you one bit of advice and that is you not communicate with your co-defendant unless you’re doing it through attorneys," Davis-Jones told Dudley during his court appearance.

“I’m not aware that I have a co-defendant, ma’am,” Dudley replied.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has said that investigators believe Norwood was killed on a nearby street before his body was dumped.

While reporters were interviewing Davis on May 7, a man drove up nearby and fired a shot into the air. Deputies said the alleged shooter shouted something related to a gang and the death investigation, but got away before deputies could rush over with guns drawn.

