Man charged with murder after dismembered body found in shed

The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reports that the father of a man who owns the house in Devereux found the body on June 4 by following the smell of decomposing flesh to the shed, discovering the body covered in maggots.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as 29-year-old Justin Yeng Xiong, who had been living at the Devereux house for only a short time. The town is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Macon.