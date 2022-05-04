Man charged with murder after daughter dies in hot car

Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, 20, went to the Snellville Police Department around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve a gun that was being held in the property department there, Snellville police Detective Jeff Manley said during a news conference Wednesday. Before releasing the weapon, police did a background check, which is standard practice to make sure a gun isn't being released to someone with a felony conviction.

Officers discovered that there was a warrant for Whatley's arrest for a probation violation and took him into custody, Manley said. From the time Whatley arrived at the police department until he was turned over to the Gwinnett County jail — more than 40 minutes — he was recorded on police body camera and dashcam video, Manley said.