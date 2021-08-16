Man charged with kidnapping, killing of Atlanta bartender

Brinkley was arrested Friday on traffic charges after colliding with another vehicle while being chased by state troopers in Griffin, south of Atlanta. Called a “person of interest” at that time in Abdulrab's death, Brinkley was taken to an Atlanta hospital with injuries. Authorities said he would be booked into the Fulton County jail after his release from the hospital.

The bar remained closed during the weekend in mourning for Abdulrab.

“Our hearts are truly broken at the loss of a dear friend and family member,” the bar wrote on social media. “Mariam brought light to every single person she came in contact with and will forever be missed.”

Others left flowers at memorials for Abdulrab, including an image someone painted of her.