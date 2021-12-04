Man charged with homicide in deadly July Georgia boat crash

Head’s attorney, Robert E. Cabe, wrote Thursday that Head, who had been out of state prior to his arrest, “planned his return to Georgia immediately upon learning about these charges.”

“I thank the DNR’s professionalism in that regard and look forward to addressing the merits of this case in court,” Cabe wrote in an email to the newspaper.

Hodgson and Harper are no longer jailed in Bibb County. It's unclear if either of them have lawyers.

Arrest warrants allege that Head, an aircraft mechanic who lives at an apartment complex on the lake, was under the influence of alcohol and at the helm of a 32-foot Fountain powerboat he was driving “in a reckless manner at an excessive speed” when it struck a 24-foot Bentley pontoon boat around 1:30 a.m.