ajc logo
X

Man charged in Takeoff's death released on $1 million bond

Georgia News
Updated 45 minutes ago
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond

HOUSTON (AP) — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.

Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a "valid and meritorious claim for self-defense."

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark, under conditions of his release, is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again March 9.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?3h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans split over bitter McCarthy speaker battle
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp won’t back Biden’s plan to elevate Georgia in 2024 primary vote
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
21h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
21h ago

Credit: Ben Birchhall

Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during row
24m ago
The Latest
Southern law firms combine to create coast-to-coast offices
59m ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
1h ago
Masters champions could be in for dinner unlike any other
3h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top