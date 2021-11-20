Man charged in murders after arrested for stabbing officer

Officers arrived and confronted Lanz, who was armed with a knife, the GBI reports. Investigators say Lanz attacked one of the officers stabbing him repeatedly in the back and neck. Officers shot at Lanz and struck him twice.

Lanz was treated at a hospital before being taken to the Fulton County jail. He remained jailed Saturday, and it's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

He's charged with 35 felony counts in Fulton, including 10 counts of attempted murder on a police officer, 10 counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, 10 counts of felony obstruction, two counts of first-degree burglary and one count each of first-degree home invasion, possession of a knife during a felony and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Cobb County charges include two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Police said the Sandy Springs officer who was stabbed has been released from a hospital and is “doing extremely well.”