Georgia News
Georgia News

Man charged in Georgia slaying cited by White House amid immigration crackdown pleads not guilty

The man charged in a slaying in suburban Atlanta that the Trump administration highlighted in support of its tough immigration stance has pleaded not guilty to murder, rape and other charges
The Cobb County Courthouse complex in Marietta, Ga., is shown in this photo Monday, March 24, 2025 (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Cobb County Courthouse complex in Marietta, Ga., is shown in this photo Monday, March 24, 2025 (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)
By SUDHIN THANAWALA – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The man charged in a slaying in suburban Atlanta that the Trump administration highlighted in support of its tough immigration stance pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of murder and rape, according to a court filing.

Hector David Sagastume Rivas was scheduled to appear in a Cobb County courtroom on Tuesday. But in the filing signed by his attorney, A. Lee Fudger, he waived formal arraignment and entered the plea.

A message for Fudger was not immediately returned.

Rivas also pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery and necrophilia in the attack on 52-year-old Camillia Williams, who was strangled in Marietta some time late on the night of March 11 or in the early morning hours of March 12. Marietta is about 20 miles (32 km) north of Atlanta.

Authorities have not disclosed any motive.

Rivas, a 21-year-old from Honduras, entered the U.S. illegally in March 2021 and was arrested by border patrol agents before being released with a notice to appear in court, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The agency said a judge had ordered his removal in 2025.

In a statement on X in March, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Rivas “should have never been in our country in the first place,” and she and President Donald Trump were “putting the safety of Americans FIRST.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the slaying “horrific” at a news conference in April and said it reflected the Biden administration's lax border enforcement policies.

Williams was a mother and grandmother whose family said she had moved to metro Atlanta from Louisiana.

Her brother, Arsene Williams, told WAGA-TV he believes his sister would still be alive if Rivas had been deported.

___

Associated Press writer Jeff Martin contributed to this report.

This image provided by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office shows Hector David Sagastume Rivas. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Cobb County Courthouse complex in Marietta, Ga., is shown in this photo Monday, March 24, 2025 (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Cobb County Courthouse complex in Marietta, Ga., is shown in this photo Monday, March 24, 2025 (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with Savannah City Hall in the background. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a prime Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

The Latest

FILE - Florida State infielder Alex Lodise (1) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Credit: AP

College baseball notebook: FSU's series win over Clemson moves it into 1st in tightly bunched ACC

47m ago

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he won’t run for US Senate seat in 2026 against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff

1h ago

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Featured

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.

Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah

Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.