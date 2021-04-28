Man charged in deaths of 3 people found in submerged car

Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton was arrested after being released from a hospital, according to a statement by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

McGhee was taken by air ambulance to Southeast Health in Dothan after a passerby found a sedan containing the bodies of Remona Hudson and two children, all from Cuthbert, Georgia, in Lake Eufaula early Monday. Police in Alabama and Georgia worked on the case, the news release said.