Man charged in contraband drop attempt at Georgia prison

56 minutes ago
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been arrested by a Georgia sheriff who says the man was trying to drop marijuana and other contraband into a state prison using a drone.

Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson said deputies were called to Telfair State Prison in McRae-Helena on Sunday.

He said they arrested Jon-Michael Austin of Greenwood, South Carolina, finding him with a drone, marijuana, tobacco, cellphones and fentanyl patches.

Austin was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a scheduled substance with intent to distribute and criminal attempt to introduce contraband.

A judge denied bail to Austin, who remained jailed Monday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

