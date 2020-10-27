Man arrested in teen's death as officials await autopsy

Haszelton’s mother, Benji Abbey, reported him missing on April 23, four days after she last saw him. Abbey told police she was contacted by one of his friends saying Haszelton might be in “grave danger,” according to a police report. The friend told Abbey her son had gone to Greene County with an older gang member to engage in “some sort of criminal activity.”

Harrison said Ramos was the last know person to be seen with the victim and that a friend had told the family that the two were heading to Greene County before Haszelton had disappeared.

It's unclear if Ramos has a lawyer representing him or when he will appear in court.