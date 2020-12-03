Man arrested in Macon bar shooting that left one dead

Durand Marcel Faulk of Macon is charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault in the incident in which 22-year-old Jhacaya Mann was killed.

The 29-year-old Faulk was arrested by Bibb County sheriff's deputies before dawn Tuesday, local news outlets report. Faulk remained jailed without bail on Wednesday and it was unclear if Faulk had a lawyer representing him.