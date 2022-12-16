Man arrested in death of correctional officer near Atlanta

Gwinnett County police said in a news release that 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir of Dacula was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. Friday. He's charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner.

Detectives who had been working the case since early Tuesday when Riner was found dead identified Abdulkadir as a suspect and arrested him without incident in Lithonia, the release says. He'll be brought back to Gwinnett County and booked into the jail there.