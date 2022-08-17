Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia

Brown is charged in Georgia with aggravated assault, possessing a gun while committing a felony and first-degree criminal damage.

Troup County deputies said they identified the suspect vehicle using a traffic camera, allowing information about the car to be broadcast and leading to a Chambers County, Alabama, sheriff's deputy pulling Brown over and arresting him. Brown was later handed over to Auburn police.

Officials did not immediately identify a motive in the shootings. Auburn police told The Associated Press that Brown remained in custody Wednesday but had not yet been charged there.

Troup County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Stewart Smith said investigators can’t say at this time why Brown would have been shooting at motorists. He said that while Troup County has filed charges, he expected Brown would be jailed in Alabama and would be prosecuted first in that state.