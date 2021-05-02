Man arrested for evidence tampering in taxi driver's murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Calvin Havard, 38, of Covington was arrested and charged in the case. Investigators also said they recovered a Ford F-150 pickup and a Buick Regal that belonged to two of the murder suspects. Murder victim Rosanna Delgado's Ford Focus was also recovered. All are being examined for evidence.

Five people suspected in the murder remain at large, although investigators said more arrests are expected. They also said they expect to file additional charges against Havard. It's unclear if Havard has a lawyer to speak for him. He was not listed on jail records Friday in multiple counties.