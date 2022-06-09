ajc logo
X

Man admits selling unregistered pesticide to fight COVID-19

Georgia News
Updated 50 minutes ago
A New Jersey man has admitted to illegally selling unregistered pesticides as a COVID-19 defense to government and municipal entities

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man admitted Thursday he illegally sold unregistered pesticides as a COVID-19 defense to government and municipal entities including the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Paul Andrecola pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to one count each of wire fraud, selling an unregistered pesticide and presenting false claims.

According to a criminal complaint, the 63-year-old Burlington County man made and sold pesticides that weren’t registered with the EPA as required, and weren’t on the EPA’s list of products deemed to be effective disinfectants against COVID-19.

Andrecola and others put another company’s EPA registration numbers on his products to hide the fact that they weren't registered, according to the complaint.

Federal authorities alleged Andrecola made 150 sales of the unregistered pesticides between March 2020 and May 2021 and made more than $2.7 million. Among the additional entities that bought the products were a Delaware police department, a Virginia fire department and a medical clinic in Georgia.

Andrecola is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11. He also must forfeit $2.7 million in proceeds from the scheme.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday with an attorney representing Andrecola.

Editors' Picks
Hartsfield-Jackson makes headway on extension to speed Plane Train1h ago
East Point chief asks residents to ‘put your guns down’ after fatal shooting
Shunned by top officials, Georgia GOP pivots to Marjorie Taylor Greene
12h ago
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
Suspects indicted in killing of 60-year-old man near Beltline in Inman Park
The Latest
Ryan finding perfect fit in Colts offense, locker room
32m ago
Info gathered from new law leads to 4-year doping ban
48m ago
Georgia prosecutor won't pursue charges in fatal shooting
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top