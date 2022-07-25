Man accused of racist threats to be detained pending trial

There is no indication that George possessed weapons, Woods said.

George's attorney, Mohammad Hamoudi, argued against pre-trial detention. George has no criminal history and is a caretaker for his mother, Hamoudi said.

The court sided agreed with prosecutors that the case met the definition of a “crime of violence” and that detention was warranted.

“There’s no way around it: This is a spectacularly concerning allegation,” Tsuchida said.

In addition to the Buffalo store, George phoned threats to businesses in Texas, Georgia, California, Washington, New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Michigan, according to investigators. They said he acknowledged making the calls when he was arrested, and he admitted to some calls they were unaware of.