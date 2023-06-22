X

Man accused of pushing woman out of luxury car to her death gets 15 years, 10 to serve

Georgia News
31 minutes ago
A Georgia judge has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for allegedly pushing a woman out of a moving luxury vehicle to her death in October 2021 in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for allegedly pushing a woman out of a moving luxury vehicle to her death in October 2021 in Atlanta.

Steve Sadow, attorney for Alfred Megbuluba, confirmed Wednesday that his client accepted a plea deal on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Catherine Khan, of Snellville. Megbuluba was sentenced June 15 to 15 years with 10 years to serve, Sadow said.

Megbuluba, of Lilburn, was driving a Lamborghini in October 2021 and got into a fight with a woman, investigators have said. The woman, later identified as Khan, was thrown or pushed out of the car, witnesses told investigators. She died from her injuries.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Stamp honoring John Lewis unveiled at U.S. Capitol3h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Father accused of throwing child from car in Clayton, wanted in other counties
1h ago

Cops: Man confesses at VA center to killing girlfriend at DeKalb home
2h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
2h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Atlanta clerk sued for denying 'Stop Cop City' petition lets effort move forward
3h ago
Georgia officials defend timetable for election software update
6h ago
Braves visit the Phillies on 3-game road win streak
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top