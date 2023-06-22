Man accused of pushing woman out of luxury car to her death gets 15 years, 10 to serve

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for allegedly pushing a woman out of a moving luxury vehicle to her death in October 2021 in Atlanta.

Steve Sadow, attorney for Alfred Megbuluba, confirmed Wednesday that his client accepted a plea deal on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Catherine Khan, of Snellville. Megbuluba was sentenced June 15 to 15 years with 10 years to serve, Sadow said.

Megbuluba, of Lilburn, was driving a Lamborghini in October 2021 and got into a fight with a woman, investigators have said. The woman, later identified as Khan, was thrown or pushed out of the car, witnesses told investigators. She died from her injuries.