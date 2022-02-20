Man accused of killing teen while driving drunk dies in jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says a man accused of killing a teen by driving drunk apparently has killed himself in jail, a Georgia sheriff said.
Fayette County deputies found 60-year-old Robert Lee Stevenson’s body in an infirmary cell Friday morning, news agencies reported.
"The initial scene findings presented signs of self-inflicted injury that resulted in death," Sheriff Barry H. Babb said in a news release.
Stevenson, of Senoia, was being held without bond on eight charges including DUI and homicide by vehicle. He was accused of killing 16-year-old Russell Logan, a student at Starr’s Mill High School, on Feb. 10. News outlets have reported that Logan was walking home after watching a lacrosse game.
Babb said he has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to lead the investigation of Stevenson's death.