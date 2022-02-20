Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Man accused of killing teen while driving drunk dies in jail

Georgia News
39 minutes ago
A Georgia sheriff says a man accused of killing a teen by driving drunk apparently has killed himself in jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says a man accused of killing a teen by driving drunk apparently has killed himself in jail, a Georgia sheriff said.

Fayette County deputies found 60-year-old Robert Lee Stevenson’s body in an infirmary cell Friday morning, news agencies reported.

"The initial scene findings presented signs of self-inflicted injury that resulted in death," Sheriff Barry H. Babb said in a news release.

Stevenson, of Senoia, was being held without bond on eight charges including DUI and homicide by vehicle. He was accused of killing 16-year-old Russell Logan, a student at Starr’s Mill High School, on Feb. 10. News outlets have reported that Logan was walking home after watching a lacrosse game.

Babb said he has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to lead the investigation of Stevenson's death.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Scott-Grayson, Auburn women upset No. 21 Georgia 65-60
1h ago
Man just hired by steakhouse accused of $15K beef theft
1h ago
Cops: Homeless man got into paramedic truck, it hit car
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top